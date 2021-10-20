John Miles, M: 402-598-0598, john@anewhome4you.com, https://www.anewhome4you.com - New ranch style design by R&A Builders. Set on a gorgeous treed walk-out lot backing to common area. Still time for selections! Spacious new open design with upscale finishes. Showplace Kitchen with huge island & pantry. Luxurious Master Suite. 3 bedrooms on the main floor with 3 baths. The finished basement adds Wet bar, Game Room, Family Room, Theater Room, Bedroom, Bath & Exercise rooms. Details & finishes are subject to change - confirm with Listing agent. All measurements are approximate. Photos are from a similar house.
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $999,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
FREMONT – The girl was 6 years old when she first told child advocacy workers that she had suffered sexual abuse at the hands of a Wahoo polic…
- Updated
After dropping their opening round game, the Yutan-Mead Softball Team kept their season alive behind a timely homer from Katie Hansen and the …
SEWARD – Saturday mornings unfurl like Norman Rockwell paintings.
WAHOO – Within a span of just over two weeks, Saunders County saw two major drug seizures, proof that the Wahoo Police Department’s highly ant…
WAHOO – Ceresco American Legion Post 244 held a presentation ceremony at Saunders House in Wahoo on Oct. 7 for Post 244 member and Past Comman…
- Updated
The Bishop Neumann Softball Team is 2-0 after the first day of the Class C State Softball Tournament on Oct. 13. They defeated the eighth-seed…
- Updated
FREMONT – A Wahoo police officer was arrested in Dodge County and booked into jail there after turning himself in on charges of sexual assault…
WAHOO – The Wahoo City Council approved a bid from a local contractor for infrastructure improvements in the North Highlands subdivision durin…
CEDAR BLUFFS – The Cedar Bluffs Fire and Rescue Department got a new set of wheels recently with the delivery of a custom Braun Super Chief am…
“Our staff are just burning the candle at both ends and taking care of each other. We would like to honor the need for mental health for staff and students so we were asking for the 22nd and 23rd” of November off.