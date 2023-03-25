Matthew J Zuroski, M: 402-616-7576, matt.zuroski@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - Highland Builders 2 story in Blue Sage Creek sitting on a corner lot in the heart of Elkhorn South! 4 bed, 4 bath, 4 car side load garage and a beautiful round about driveway. This house is what you have been waiting for. A completely open concept main floor fantastic for entertaining and big families. The kitchen comes equipped with beautiful high-end appliances, an enormous island, and an even bigger butler pantry. Upstairs is the primary bedroom with vaulted ceilings, an amazing primary suite with his and hers vanity's and an immaculate walk in shower and closet. All 3 of the other bedrooms have access to their own bathroom. You need to see for yourself! Currently under construction but will be ready to close approximately by mid May. Photos are of a similar house.