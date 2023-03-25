Matthew J Zuroski, M: 402-616-7576, matt.zuroski@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - Highland Builders 2 story in Blue Sage Creek sitting on a corner lot in the heart of Elkhorn South! 4 bed, 4 bath, 4 car side load garage and a beautiful round about driveway. This house is what you have been waiting for. A completely open concept main floor fantastic for entertaining and big families. The kitchen comes equipped with beautiful high-end appliances, an enormous island, and an even bigger butler pantry. Upstairs is the primary bedroom with vaulted ceilings, an amazing primary suite with his and hers vanity's and an immaculate walk in shower and closet. All 3 of the other bedrooms have access to their own bathroom. You need to see for yourself! Currently under construction but will be ready to close approximately by mid May. Photos are of a similar house.
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $899,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Even after he'd been arrested, jail and charged with stalking the 40-year-old woman, the Hickman man began staking out her son's school in lat…
WAHOO — Residents on Saunders County’s east side may start to see construction vehicles moving through the area this week, as work is set to b…
WAHOO – He may be one of the youngest actors on the stage, but Tatum Nelson’s talent is that of someone who has been in theater for years.
COUNTY COURT
Police have arrested a 32-year-old Lincoln man on suspicion of felony child abuse resulting in the death of a 22-month-old boy, who died Frida…