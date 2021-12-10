4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $899,000

Katie Frazell, M: 402-871-9170, katie.frazell@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Santa came early! This gift of a walk-out, 1.5 story, Elkhorn home that backs to trees & walking trail with a SPORTS COURT is wrapped and ready! In highly sought after Ranchview Estates this one checks all the boxes and will not last long! Built in 2015 the main floor of this meticulously cared for home has a true home office. Also on the main level you will find the primary bedroom, and the laundry room connected to the primary closet. Kitchen has a walk-in pantry and access to the covered deck. The peace of no backyard neighbors can be enjoyed both on the deck OR sitting around the backyard fire pit off the finished basement. When the weather keeps you indoors head to the lower level where the SPORTS COURT allows the ideal place for shooting hoops or practicing your golf swing OR just relax with a movie in the theater room. On the second level you will find 3 bedrooms each with a private bathroom a