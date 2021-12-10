Katie Frazell, M: 402-871-9170, katie.frazell@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Santa came early! This gift of a walk-out, 1.5 story, Elkhorn home that backs to trees & walking trail with a SPORTS COURT is wrapped and ready! In highly sought after Ranchview Estates this one checks all the boxes and will not last long! Built in 2015 the main floor of this meticulously cared for home has a true home office. Also on the main level you will find the primary bedroom, and the laundry room connected to the primary closet. Kitchen has a walk-in pantry and access to the covered deck. The peace of no backyard neighbors can be enjoyed both on the deck OR sitting around the backyard fire pit off the finished basement. When the weather keeps you indoors head to the lower level where the SPORTS COURT allows the ideal place for shooting hoops or practicing your golf swing OR just relax with a movie in the theater room. On the second level you will find 3 bedrooms each with a private bathroom a
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $899,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
EAGLE – At 8:45 in the morning, Sara Martin is in her black GMC Yukon, pulling through an alley in Eagle.
RAYMOND – The Raymond Central School Board held a workshop meeting Nov. 29 to discuss the results of a feasibility study that was conducted to…
COLON – The idyllic green fields, dramatic seaside cliffs and narrow, stone wall-lined roads of the Irish countryside hold a special allure fo…
ASHLAND – The final details have been announced for this Saturday’s holiday festival in Ashland.
VALPARAISO – Near dusk on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Kim Zwiener was at the Valparaiso Senior Center running a bingo game as part of the…
ASHLAND – The numbers look good for Ashland.
To say that the 2021-2022 season was hard for the Raymond Central girls basketball team would be an understatement. First, they had to deal wi…
CEDAR BLUFFS – The Cedar Bluffs Public School district was notified Wednesday, Nov. 24, of a death of a student.
Nearly two-thirds of Nebraska teachers said they were more stressed than last year, and 1 in 3 survey respondents said they plan to leave the profession at the end of the school year.