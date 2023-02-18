Joe Evans, M: 402-612-7993, joe3evans@gmail.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - This 1.5 Story in desirable Privada will leave you speechless! Welcome to iCON HOMES "The Avalon" floorplan! The open great room features a stunning floor-to-ceiling stone/brick fireplace. The kitchen boasts a huge island, custom soft-close cabinetry, and a walk-in pantry. The main level includes the primary suite and an office. On the second floor you will find 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. *Unfinished basement has lots of potential for a additional 2 bedrooms, family area w/a wet bar, & a 5th bathroom!