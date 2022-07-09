Steve Larsen, M: 402-672-5450, steve.larsen@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Come see what's new and exciting in Ideal Designs newest Model Home - Hours are Sat & Sun 12-4pm. This impressive ranch home has a large entryway, which leads to a beautifully adorned open staircase to the basement. The spacious eat-in kitchen includes a large island, hidden walk-in pantry, hardwood floors and solid surface countertops. The master suite houses a walk-in closet, huge double vanity, tile walk-in shower, whirlpool tub and access to the laundry room. Two additional bedrooms are on the opposite side of the home, giving privacy to the master bedroom. In addition, there is a perfect drop zone area adjacent to the garage, with a bench and hooks. Model Home not for sale.
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $880,000
