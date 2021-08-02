 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $875,000

4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $875,000

4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $875,000

Landon Falcone, M: 402-871-1438, landon.falcone@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Award-winning Falcone Montecito for sale! Professionally designed and landscaped, this true 1.5 story is complete with 4 beds and 4 baths, plus all the ultra-premium features one could ever want! The kitchen boasts amazing features like a massive pantry, quartz countertops, an oversized island, pop-up electrical outlets, five-in-one oven, and an impressive Cafe 36” gas rangetop. The custom tile wall, concrete hearth, and built-in ethanol-burning fireplace make the great room truly breathtaking. After walking through or completely opening up the stunning 10’ panoramic doors, you’ll be welcomed by a concrete firepit, beautiful yard, retractable Phantom Screen, and built-in gas grill. Floating wood stairs lead you to the second story, where you will find the huge step-up loft, 3 big bedrooms, and a remarkable study. The heated garage, wet bar, and huge master closet are just the cherry on top. N

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Joan G. Hanson
Obituaries

Joan G. Hanson

ITHACA – Joan G. Hanson, 58, of Ithaca, died Thursday July 22, 2021 in Omaha. She was born Aug. 28, 1962 in Broken Bow to William and Geraldin…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics