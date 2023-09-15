Joe Evans, M: 402-612-7993, joe3evans@gmail.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Luxury meets functionality in this 1.5-story new construction home by iCON Homes in the highly sought-after Privada subdivision in Elkhorn! The bright and airy main floor offers tons of natural light with large windows and a gorgeous 2-story great room. The kitchen features a huge island, custom soft-close cabinetry, and a large pantry. You will love the primary bedroom and office space conveniently located on the main floor too! The second level offers 3 additional bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and laundry room. The unfinished basement has lots of extra space and potential for 2 additional bedrooms, a 5th bathroom, wet bar, and rec room area. This stunning home with beautiful finishes throughout is brand new and ready for its new owners!