This is your forever home! Enjoy custom finishes at every turn with luxury vinyl plank flooring, one-of-a-kind geometric coffered ceilings, painted woodwork, tall doors, and wide baseboards. The gourmet kitchen boasts custom cabinets, glass doors, a wine rack, large island, dining area, and beautiful quartzite countertops. Cook like a pro with stainless steel appliances and a convenient walk-in pantry with a barn door. Full primary suite connects to laundry room. The open iron staircase leads to the lower level where you'll find two bedrooms, a full bath, large wet bar, rec room and game room, walking out to the 570 square foot pool deck! Entertain in style with an 18' x 36' saltwater sport pool, complete with custom stairs, basketball, volleyball, water tables, and a hot tub. The fully fenced lot and sprinkler system ensure low maintenance, while the jumbo 3-car garage provides ample storage. Enjoy