Susan Laubert, M: 402-889-3781, suesellshomez@gmail.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Stunning 2 Story home located in the revered Ranch View Estates! The home is nestled in a professionally landscaped lot with walk out basement. Walk into the 4Bed/5Bath house with over 4,000 Sq Ft and enjoy the large family room and kitchen with hidden pantry! New carpets and paint throughout entire home as well as an oversized 4-car heated garage with over 1,000 Sq Feet! Basement features a wet bar, built-in entertainment center and 3/4 bath! This turnkey estate will charm you at every turn!
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $725,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Board must fit $50 million plan into $40.5 million budget
WAVERLY – Behind the counter at Waverly’s post office, pop songs play faintly over a speaker as the HVAC system growls to life. Envelopes and …
WAVERLY – In normal years, the Waverly Fire and Rescue’s firefighters and emergency medical technicians would have been honored at an annual b…
SCOTTSBLUFF – It’s never easy going into a district final game as a No. 14 seed. Add on top of that, having to travel six hours away to play a…
ASHLAND – If all goes to plan, Ashland-Greenwood’s extracurricular activities will compete in a new conference starting in the 2023-24 school year.
ASHLAND – The annual Young Authors Luncheon was held honoring 24 authors for their writing skills and creativity. Diane Starns, kindergarten t…
WAHOO – Local, state and federal agencies are investigating an explosion last month that damaged a rural bridge, and a reward is now being off…
WAHOO – Saunders County residents are asked to spend about 15 minutes helping to plan their county’s future.
‘The right thing to do’: Why a Sioux warrior’s ceremonial items are leaving Nebraska museum, headed to his family in Florida
It's not clear how Joseph White Eagle's leggings, clay pipe and eagle feather hand fan ended up with a Boyd County doctor a century ago.
WAVERLY – Specifics about Waverly’s new municipal building and fire station will start to come into focus in the next few months, after the Wa…