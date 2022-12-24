Christopher Johnson, M: 402-215-7739, cjinomaha@gmail.com, www.bhhsamb.com/christopher.johnson - Ready for immediate occupancy. This is Empire Estates extravagant Lexington Heights smart home 2-story plan. Located in the heart of Coventry Ridge, this walkout lot features 2x6 construction with blown in and spray foam insulation to lower bills. This home offers a covered deck with maintenance free decking. The garage is insulated and heated with car charger outlet. Granite/quartz throughout with high efficiency HVAC and H2O. Come view this unique home with 2-story family room with floor to ceiling mantle. Currently building in the Papillion, Gretna, Elkhorn areas but able to build on any lot in Sarpy or Douglas counties.
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $699,250
-
- Updated
