Mike Thorell, M: 402-319-2310, mike.thorell@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/mike.thorell - Luxury Villa by Thomas David Fine Homes. Spacious Villa with interior design and custom appointments that you will appreciate. Primary suite that has a zero entry shower, Large kitchen design with a large walk in pantry, spacious dinette, and a Large 3 car garage with zero entry are all offered in the floorplan. Privada offers a great location planed to offer shopping and restaurants in the future. Stop by the Model at 2901 S 209th St. to learn more. Estimated completion date is late March 2023. Home will be used as a model Until December 2023.
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $698,875
