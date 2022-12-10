4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $685,000

Aubrey Hess, M: 402-312-7796, hello@aubreyhess.com, www.aubreyhess.com - Ramm Construction, 4th generation builders, offer this gorgeous south-facing Dotty plan on a huge corner lot with water views! The side-load 3rd car adds character to the elevation along with metal roof accents & black Marvin windows. Inside, durable engineered wood floors span from the living room to the kitchen & dining area that walks to the covered deck (stay here for the views!). Custom, locally-crafted cabinets reach the ceiling, adding to the storage provided by the large walk-in pantry, extended kitchen island, & built-in hutch with interior lighting & glass doors (my favorite feature). Natural stone appears on the fireplace from floor to ceiling, drawing the eye up to custom ceiling details. Upgrades carry through to the baths with quartz countertops, chrome fixtures, & ceramic tile (& so. much. storage!). Primary bedroom offers 2 walk-in closets! Lower level has a flex room, family room with electric fir