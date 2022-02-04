Jennifer Kully, M: 402-250-5055, jennifer.kully@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - Contract Pending. Picture Anthropologie décor with farm house modern vibes. One of kind lot backing to trees in ESHS District. Better than new construction, this 2 Story, walkout, 4bd/4bth w/ a private bonus room off the kitchen is truly a must see! Open concept home w/ dining & family room opening up to kitchen. Enjoy your morning coffee on the covered porch overlooking water. Kitchen features quartz counters, white poplar wood cabinets, stainless-steel appliances, & a walk-in pantry w/ plenty of storage from top to bottom. Drop off zone equipped w/ built-ins, half bath & more great storage. Primary bedroom is very spacious w/ spa like feel bath & large walk-in closet. Nice size bedrooms have their own access to bathrooms. Lower level is ready for your finishing touches. Backyard is a gem. Updated landscape w/ limestone base firepit area nestled back by the trees that will impress you. It’s wired fo
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $679,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
WAVERLY – HoneyCreek Restaurant was packed on its last full day of business. The wait for seating neared an hour at the height of the dinner r…
YUTAN — The Yutan Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call to Yutan Elementary School on Thursday, after the caller reported smelling smoke.
- Updated
WAVERLY – A new building that would house Waverly Fire and Rescue and the city’s municipal offices is planned to rise on 134th Street in Waver…
WAHOO – The Honor Roll lists for Wahoo High School have been announced.
ASHLAND- It’s been a long time in the making, but the Class C-1 No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team was able to win the Capitol Confe…
- Updated
WAHOO – Images of tractors stuck in mud up to their cabs flashed on the screen as energetic rock ‘n roll music played in the background.
- Updated
WAVERLY – If all goes to plan, Waverly could see a big boost to its internet speeds before the end of the year.
WAHOO – Joy Shultz of Wahoo and Dawn Thumser of Plattsmouth became the first students to graduate from Southeast Community College without eve…
ASHLAND – The administration at Ashland-Greenwood High School has released the list of students on the Second Honors list for the first semest…
- Updated
WAHOO – Saunders County officials widely agree that the county is in need of a new emergency radio system, but citizens will not get the chanc…