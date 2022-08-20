4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $675,000

Tim McGee, M: 402-201-3109, tim.mcgee@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/tim.mcgee - Contract Pending, on market for back up offers. You will be amazed by this beautiful zero-entry ranch from the moment you walk through the front door. Custom light fixtures throughout give this home plenty of character. The functional floor plan provides an abundance of space. The kitchen features two large islands and opens into the living and dining areas, creating the perfect space for entertaining. The primary bedroom features a fireplace and has access to a patio, perfect for a morning coffee. Incredible primary bathroom with soaking tub, walk-in shower and his & hers walk-in closets. Guest quarters with a large bedroom, en-suite bathroom and a sitting area provides an ideal space for visitors. The finished basement features a wet bar, workout room and two large bedrooms with a 3/4 bathroom. The backyard is the perfect place to relax with a large covered patio and professional landscaping. This