Jenny Hamlin, M: 402-415-8111, Jenny.Hamlin@bhhsamb.com, https://www.omahahomesgroup.com - Welcome to 2110 South 210 Street in popular Windgate Ranches! This timeless open concept Two Story home is a cut above the rest with loads of light, hardwood flooring, wood beams, solid core doors, and quality finishes throughout. Gorgeous natural stone surrounds the gas fireplace and lines part of the cozy kitchen - which also features a center island, quartz countertops, GE stainless steel appliances and walk-in pantry. Four bedrooms on the second level, all with bath access. Primary suite has double closets and french doors. Unfinished lower level with opportunity to make your own. Three car side load garage with epoxy finish and storage that stays. Flat, fenced backyard with beautiful landscaping and the most gorgeous curb appeal. Near the neighborhood park and in Elkhorn South schools!
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $665,000
