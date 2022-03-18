 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $650,000

4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $650,000

Sallie Elliott, M: 402-630-5953, salliemelliott@gmail.com, www.bhhsamb.com/sallie.elliott - Looking for a tranquil place to live? Beautifully appointed custom & updated spacious stand alone ranch villa in Skyline Woods nestled in a private cul-de-sac overlooks green space. Lawn mowing, fertilizing, snow removal, trash & window cleaning included. Gourmet kitchen with marble counters, SS appliances, wine fridge & walk in pantry overlooks cozy great room & views of the green space. Primary suite has luxurious spa like shower, huge walk in closet. You will love the lower level bar with fridge & dishwasher. Perfect for entertaining! Extras include all new landscaping, washer/dryer, built in speakers, water softener, oversized garage with lots of storage, new blinds & curtains. Everything you need to live a carefree lifestyle, you can’t build for this price today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WPD does damage control

WPD does damage control

WAHOO – Although they did not come out and directly say it, the interim and new chief of the Wahoo Police Department did a little damage contr…