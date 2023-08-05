Traci Vacanti, M: 402-672-9071, traci.vacanti@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - The Williamsburg ranch plan by Woodland Homes. This spacious, open floor plan has high, ceilings with 2 cedar wood beams on the great room ceiling, floor to ceiling wrapped stone fireplace, and a beautiful bay window. HUGE kitchen island with storage, and a walk in pantry. The mud room has a drop zone and a bench. Main floor laundry. Spacious, primary, ceramic tile walk-in shower The finished walk-out lower level has a beautiful wet bar and a stone fireplace, great for entertaining. Oversized 3 car garage. The covered deck is composite, maintenance free. Spend more time doing the things you love. No more mowing or shoveling snow. This villa neighborhood does allow fences.
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $649,854
