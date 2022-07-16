 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $649,000

Stacey Reid, M: 402-707-9953, stacey.reid@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - Beautiful 2 story, built in 2019, located in the fabulous Elkhorn school district is ready for you to start the new school year! Gorgeous 2 story entry welcomes you w/warmth & views of open floor plan, amazing natural light & wood flooring throughout much of main level. Kitchen is open to great room w/beautiful stone fireplace. Fantastic kitchen w/huge granite island, lots of cabinet space, walk-in pantry which has pass through to mudroom, SS appliances & eating area. Bonus room is located off the kitchen & makes great extra space on main level. Dining room is perfect for entertaining. Serene primary suite is spacious w/private spa-like bath w/walk-in shower, free standing soaking tub, separate vanities w/stunning granite counters, & 2 walk-in closets. Laundry room is conveniently located on 2nd floor. All bedrooms have bath access & great closet space. Enjoy the shade of the covered deck overlooking fanta

