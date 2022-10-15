4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $645,000

Joe Evans, M: 402-612-7993, joe3evans@gmail.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - This beautiful 2-story by iCon Homes is loaded with amazing finishes and features plus a great open floor plan in the popular Coventry Ridge subdivision. Upon entering the home you’re welcomed with a 2-story entry, large windows surrounding the stairwell that adds beautiful natural light, LVP Floors, flex room, wonderful kitchen with amble counter space, oversize kitchen island, and a walk-in panty. The 2nd floor features 4 bedrooms, including an expansive primary bedroom with a spoiling tiled walk-in shower and a large laundry room. Larger windows are throughout the home to show the amazing views of the lake from the primary suite, living room and kitchen area. Enjoy your time out on the covered deck. *pictures used are of a similar model*