Joe Evans, M: 402-612-7993, joe3evans@gmail.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - MOVE IN READY! This beautiful 2-story by iCon Homes is loaded with amazing finishes in the popular Coventry Ridge subdivision. Upon entering the home you’re welcomed with a 2-story entry, large windows surrounding the stairwell that adds tons of natural light, LVP Floors, a flex room, a beautiful kitchen with ample counter space, an oversized island, and a walk-in pantry. The 2nd floor features 4 bedrooms, including an expansive primary bedroom with a spoiling tiled walk-in shower and a laundry room. Enjoy the views of your large lot from your covered deck.