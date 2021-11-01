 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $600,000

Mark Taylor, M: 402-706-5381, lajolla40@yahoo.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Calling car enthusiasts! 4 bedroom 2.5 bath custom home in up and coming Coventry ridge neighborhood. 220v, Heated and cooled 1400 sq. ft. 6 car garage, huge kitchen island, open Floorplan with plenty of natural light. Solid oak hardwood floors. Large deck for entertaining.

