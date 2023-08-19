Kristi Heavican, M: 402-968-5545, heavicanhomes@gmail.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Gorgeous new construction in popular Elkhorn neighborhood. Spacious kitchen with impressive island, roomy bedrooms, walk in pantry, barn door and farmhouse details throughout. Sprinklers, garage door openers, storm shelter and 2 x 6 walls with upgraded insulation package and passive radon standard. Scheduled for completion July 2023. All selections/finishes have been made and materials have been ordered. Farmhouse style with gray/white colors chosen. AMA.