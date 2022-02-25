Marie Otis, M: 402-670-8775, marie.otis@bhhsamb.com, https://www.marieotis.com - Not your average open-concept floorplan! The Pierre 1885 offered by Nelson Builders features a unique layout centered on the stunning upgraded kitchen. Many upgrades including chefs gas cooktop and stainless hood vent, large pantry, hidden undercabinet outlets and LED lighting. Look over your large center island into the great room, with feature wall of custom cabinets and floating shelves surrounding the fireplace. Main floor laundry walks thru to the master closet and luxurious primary suite with walk-in shower and dual sinks with decorative arch. The unique open staircase is adorned with windows beckoning you to head down into the spacious rec room complete with wet bar. You’ll also find 2 more bedrooms, and ¾ bath with double vanity on this level. Don't miss the 4 car side load garage with plenty of room for all your stuff.
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $585,835
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAHOO – Wahoo Board of Education is moving forward with a potential facilities project, but tabled approval of a topographic survey.
YUTAN – Farmers and the Saunders County Crimestoppers organization are pooling funds to offer rewards for information leading to the arrest of…
ASHLAND – Now that the deadline for incumbents to file for reelection has passed, it is clear there will be two new faces on the Ashland City …
The commotion started at around 1 a.m. when a Lincoln man was removed from The Fat Toad Pub after being belligerent and starting a fight within the bar, police said. He was hospitalized after smashing through the bar's front window.
More school districts have started using Safe2Help Nebraska, a reporting system that offers students, staff and community members a way to anonymously report concerning behavior around the clock.
Public schools that voluntarily dump their Native mascots would be eligible for grants of up to $200,000 under a bill proposed in the Nebraska Legislature.
OMAHA – Strength, grit and determination. When you think of Trevor Brown of Waverly those are the attributes that stand out the most. He put t…
ASHLAND – A new study of utility rates was presented to the Ashland City Council at its most recent meeting.
Sixteen years ago today, the eight winners of what was then the nation's largest lottery jackpot stepped forward to raucous applause at a press conference in Lincoln.
The Rasmussens urge people to get second opinions for medical diagnoses. “If we wouldn’t have done it, we would be visiting Mark’s grave every year, instead of enjoying his life with his family,” Melinda Rasmussen said.