4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $575,000

Open Sunday 1-3 | Fabulous Coventry Ridge 2 story only 2yrs new..why wait to build. Open main floor with beautiful finishes. Dinette features vaulted ceiling and large windows. Oversized kitchen island with seating & storage. Wood floors throughout entry, kitchen, dinette, pantry & mudroom. 2nd Floor boasts 4 spacious bedrooms, laundry & jack n jill bath with hall access. Primary bedroom features gorgeous bath w/ walk in shower, tub and large closet. Need garage space? This house has it w/ 1400 sq feet in the heated and cooled garage. Big enough to fit 6 cars. You won't want to miss this one. Close to Gretna's newest movie theater & lots of other planned development. Easy access to I-80. Gretna Schools.