4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $575,000

Tammy Nicola, M: 402-708-6175, tammy.nicola@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Fabulous floor plan! Fabulous location! Are you looking for a spacious ranch style home loaded with amenities? This is the one! Ceiling features, statement granite, plush carpet, beautiful wood floors, spacious rooms, sound system. Step into an open floor plan with warm neutral colors throughout. Kitchen features an eating area, WI pantry, gas stove! The covered deck was recently enlarged and a privacy wall and ceiling fan were added. Drop zone, & a laundry room with sink. Luxurious primary bath with dbl sinks, WI shower, linen closet, and a WI closet. Who doesn't love a ranch basement? Wait until you see the finished family room. There is a TV area, game area and the wet bar. You will love the bar location. It is off to the side not in the middle of the room. Bedroom #4, 3/4 bath and an office are located in the lower level. Walk out to the covered patio. The mature trees provide privacy. All this plus an ove