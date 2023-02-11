Dani Schram, M: 402-618-3259, dani.schram@bhhsamb.com, https://www.danischram.com - Newly completed beautiful McCaul Custom home with a floor plan you are just going to love! The large kitchen is complete with an amazing walk-in pantry & butler's pantry. This is a great spot to set up your coffee bar or larger cooking items that you don't always want to dig out of the cupboard. Main floor office space/play room/dining/you name it. Enjoy the easy care, beauty and durability of the luxury vinyl plank flooring. This room is complete with barn doors that make it so functional as you can shut the mess away. Large primary w/ a spa like bathroom that leads you to the laundry. Additional 3 beds up are all spacious & sure to please. Enjoy the summer nights w/ the extra large covered deck. Quick & easy location to get anywhere in the city within minutes. AMA
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $550,000
-
- Updated
