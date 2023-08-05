Sarina McNeel, M: 402-699-2666, sarinaisyourrealtor@gmail.com, https://www.sarinaisyourrealtor.com - NEW CONSTRUCTION COMPLETED and ready for you!!! (almost) Exterior paint and primary bath drawers to be painted. Mercury Builders Lexington floor plan with a three car garage is the perfect open floor plan in Westbury Farm. This home has amazing natural light, an open concept, a large pantry, great room and plenty of room to grow in the unfinished basement. The Primary suite offers dual vanities and a tiled walk in shower plus a large walk in closet with easy access to the laundry. Quality and function for your lifestyle. AMA
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $530,000
