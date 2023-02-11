Jon Bosh, M: 402-615-0741, jonathanboshrealtor@gmail.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Well maintained one owner Ranch, custom built by Aspenwood Homes. Open floor plan with custom cabinets throughout, marble quartz counters, stainless steel appliances. Masterbath includes a freestanding tub, large walk in closet. 95% completed lower level with a 4th bedroom! The wet bar area and bathroom are ready for you to add your final touches! Close to restaurants, interstate and shopping. AMA