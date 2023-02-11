Jon Bosh, M: 402-615-0741, jonathanboshrealtor@gmail.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Well maintained one owner Ranch, custom built by Aspenwood Homes. Open floor plan with custom cabinets throughout, marble quartz counters, stainless steel appliances. Masterbath includes a freestanding tub, large walk in closet. 95% completed lower level with a 4th bedroom! The wet bar area and bathroom are ready for you to add your final touches! Close to restaurants, interstate and shopping. AMA
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $525,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAHOO – John Cook may just give up coaching the Husker volleyball team to pursue his new passion – rodeo.
WAHOO – The size of the Bishop Neumann boys basketball team ended up being too much for the Class B No. 8 Waverly in a 60-44 victory for the C…
LINCOLN — The Waverly girls bowling team made school history at the B-2 District Tournament on Feb. 1 at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln. The Viki…
An 18-year-old was cited on suspicion of animal abuse, neglect and littering after a puppy was abandoned in a cage along a Lancaster County road.
WAVERLY — Fifteen-year-old Will Pool knows how to guide a sailboat, balance a budget, and he has a good idea which career he wants to pursue a…