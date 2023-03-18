Dani Schram, M: 402-618-3259, dani.schram@bhhsamb.com, https://www.danischram.com - Newly completed beautiful McCaul Custom home with a floor plan you are just going to love! The large kitchen is complete with an amazing walk-in pantry & butler's pantry. This is a great spot to set up your coffee bar or larger cooking items that you don't always want to dig out of the cupboard. Main floor office space/play room/dining/you name it. Enjoy the easy care, beauty and durability of the luxury vinyl plank flooring. This room is complete with barn doors that make it so functional as you can shut the mess away. Large primary w/ a spa like bathroom that leads you to the laundry. Additional 3 beds up are all spacious & sure to please. Enjoy the summer nights w/ the extra large covered deck. Quick & easy location to get anywhere in the city within minutes. AMA
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $515,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A $1 million gift from the estate of Ron and Carol Krutsinger will create an endowment and fund agriculture scholarships at two Nebraska campuses.
YUTAN – During an emergency school board meeting last week, the Yutan Board of Education accepted the resignation of its superintendent and hi…
WAHOO – Anticipation is at an all-time for the Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran baseball team coming into the 2023 season. After going 10…
LINCOLN - The message echoed by the Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team after their semifinal win was they were going to have to "out-Aubur…
The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said the couple was found near a minimum maintenance road about 11 miles northwest of Kearney.