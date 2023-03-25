Darla Bengtson, M: 402-676-2842, darla.bengtson@yahoo.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Mercury's Ashland offers an open floor plan on a walkout lot in sought after Elkhorn Location. 4 Bedrooms, 3 baths in the Westbury Farm neighborhood. The kitchen has a 6 foot island and walk in pantry. Along with the Kitchen, the main floor includes the Great Room with Fireplace, Informal Dining, Laundry and main Full Bath. The Primary Suite with 3/4 bathroom and walk in closet lies just off the Great Room. The Lower Level features a 4th bedroom, 3/4 bath and awesome family room. This home will be complete Spring 2023. Price may be subject to change. Call for more information! Buyers are encouraged to contact school districts to verify boundaries. AMA Photos of similar home.
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $500,000
