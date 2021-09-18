JaNell Stoneburg, M: 402-680-8585, jstoneburg@aol.com, www.omahahouse.com - All Meas Apprx: RARE OPPORTUNITY! PRIME LOCATION & VIEWS! MAINTENANCE FREE LIVING IS AVAILABLE W/THIS METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED VILLA! THE COVERED/PERGOLA PATIO PROVIDES THE IDEAL SETTING FOR RELAXING IN THE EVENING. THE GRAND ENTRANCE INVITES YOU INTO THE LR W/LOTS OF WINDOWS, OCTAGON RECESSED CEIL & STONE FP. SPACIOUS KIT W/5 BURNER GAS RANGE, SS APPLIANCES, BRKFAST BAR W/PENDANT LIGHTS, GRANITE COUNTERS & EAT AREA. PRIMARY BR FEATURES TRAY CEILING, FAN W/LIGHT, WALK-IN CLOSET, HIS & HER SINKS W/HIGH VANITY & GRANITE, WALK-IN CERAMIC SHOWER W/NATURAL LIGHT, LINEN CLOSET & PRIVATE LAVATORY. MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY, DROP ZONE, FINISHED LOWER LEVEL W FAMILY RM, WETBAR, POTENITAL WINE CELLAR/PANTRY, PLAY ROOM/REC RM, 2 BEDROOMS, 3/4 BATH & LOTS OF STORAGE. WHOLE HOME IS PREPPED FOR WHOLE HOME STEREO SYSTEM. WHOLE HOUSE SECURITY SYSTEM. PREMIUM WINDOW WELLS W/DRAINAGE TILE AND CUSTOM WINDOW WELL COVERS. PRIVATE CIRCUL
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $498,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAVERLY – There are only 88 signatures standing between District 145 School Board of Education Member Andy Grosshans and a possible recall election.
WAVERLY – Around 40 members of the district attended the District 145 Board of Education’s regularly scheduled meeting on Sept. 6.
LINCOLN – Air Force pilot Tony Sullivan wasn’t a starter when he was on the Nebraska football team as a walk-on defensive end and special team…
CERESCO – Mark Rezac usually finds himself at the St. Mary and St. Patrick Cemetery at around 5:30 a.m. on the verge of a mile-a-minute kind of day.
ASHLAND – Students in one section of fourth grade at Ashland-Greenwood Elementary School are quarantined after multiple exposures to COVID-19 …
GREENWOOD – A single vehicle rollover accident near the Greenwood Exit took the life of a Bennington man last week.
WAHOO – Justin Johnson, Jason Dean and Daniel Johnson sat quietly near the judge’s bench. Although nervous, they were also smiling. Because th…
LINCOLN – The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) is pleased to announce the winners of this year’s Poultry Photo contest. The annual con…
WAHOO – Between Broadway and Linden on Saturday, Sept. 18, Fifth Street is going to be a bustling vendor market with community members of all …
WAVERLY – After 20-plus years of hosting an annual golf tournament, School District 145 Foundation for Education has added an additional event…