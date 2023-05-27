Mandy Boyle, M: 402-616-1585, mandy@boyleomaha.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Welcome to your Dream Home! This Stunning walk out ranch home boasts a prime lot that backs to a picturesque pond. This 4 bed/3 bath home features luxury vinyl floors, Quartz countertops, NEW paint throughout, New Customizable HALO accent LED lighting, Fiber optic cable, New Upgraded interior and exterior light fixtures, New Landscaping and New 6 foot Privacy fence. Walking distance to neighborhood park, movie theater and Starbucks! You will LOVE the covered deck to relax on and enjoy the views! Don't bother with the stress of building because this less than ONE YEAR YOUNG home has it all and its ALL DONE! Schedule your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $489,000
