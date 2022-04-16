Lisa Andrews, M: 402-490-0995, lisa.andrews@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Nearly new 3-year-old home in Elkhorn School District. This 4 bedroom, 2 story walk-out offers upgraded finishes with a quartz kitchen, stunning focal point island, SS appliances, and incredible storage in the bank of cabinetry. Custom drop zone, walk-in pantry, and wood flooring. Open floor plan w/ large living and dining spaces. Ultra spacious primary bedroom w/ sitting area, large walk-in closet. Private primary full bath w/ quartz, and tile floors. Convenient 2nd level laundry. Bedrooms 2 & 3 offer walk-in closets. LL walk-out is ready for your personalized finish. There is so much space in this lightly lived-in home, and it's move-in ready! AMA
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $440,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
ASHLAND – Just hours after the fire was extinguished, the flames of suspicion were being lit on social media regarding a fire that destroyed a…
ASHLAND – A developer is looking at property southeast of Ashland to build a neighborhood aimed at attracting “active retirees.” The developme…
WAHOO – A renter in the process of moving out lost a portion of their belongings in a house fire Monday afternoon in Wahoo.
EAGLE — For 300 days, Sara Bohling was bedridden, in the dark, and mostly alone, save for when her two daughters and her husband, Jason, would…
Staff at the Nebraska Animal Medical Center told the man his dog, Zip, would need a grant-funded surgery. But he failed to show up to three different surgical appointments, deputies said in court filings.
ASHLAND – It started with a newspaper column.
The girl told police that at some point between the ages of 14 and 16 she became pregnant with his child, and he gave her a pill to end the pregnancy. It led her to have an allergic reaction, which sent her to the hospital.
WAHOO- This week Omaha Westview which is one of two new high schools coming to Omaha in the 2022-2023 school year announced that its new girl’…
EAGLE – The teachers have spoken, and many of them feel that Waverly School District 145’s facilities are running out of space.
WAHOO – On April 1, Omaha Public Power District distributed in-lieu-of-tax payments totaling more than $37.5 million to 11 southeast Nebraska …