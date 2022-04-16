 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $440,000

Lisa Andrews, M: 402-490-0995, lisa.andrews@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Nearly new 3-year-old home in Elkhorn School District. This 4 bedroom, 2 story walk-out offers upgraded finishes with a quartz kitchen, stunning focal point island, SS appliances, and incredible storage in the bank of cabinetry. Custom drop zone, walk-in pantry, and wood flooring. Open floor plan w/ large living and dining spaces. Ultra spacious primary bedroom w/ sitting area, large walk-in closet. Private primary full bath w/ quartz, and tile floors. Convenient 2nd level laundry. Bedrooms 2 & 3 offer walk-in closets. LL walk-out is ready for your personalized finish. There is so much space in this lightly lived-in home, and it's move-in ready! AMA

