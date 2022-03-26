Erin Eliz Strunk, M: 402-598-1504, erin.strunk@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Contract pending. Have you been considering a new build in Elkhorn but don't want to wait? An opportunity awaits you on Blaine Street in Westbury Creek! This Richland built two story home features 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, an oversized 2 car garage and a finished walkout basement! With a multitude of upgrades including custom blinds, a sliding office door, added cabinetry in the pantry & master closet, garage storage and a fenced-in yard to accommodate your furry friends, this home is ready for new ownership! Showings begin March 17th at 2PM. Virtual tour https://youtu.be/s-TNe0JYyLE. Open house Saturday, March 19th from 1-3PM.
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $439,000
