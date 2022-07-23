Theresa Thoma, M: 402-319-4851, theresa.thoma@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/theresa.thoma - OPEN HOUSE: SAT 7/16 1-3 and SUN 7/17 12- 1:30! OPEN HOUSE: SAT 7/16 1-3 and SUN 7/17 12-1:30! No need to wait for a long build-time here! This GEM is still young and immaculate! This homeowner did not skimp on upgrades in this build. This incredible ranch offers: 6-foot vinyl privacy fence; custom blinds; large Primary bath shower; LL shower with rain shower head; UV Sanitation system; Radon mitigation system; new dishwasher and gas stove; finished basement with 4th bedroom; ceiling fans in every room; and, garage door keypad. This home sits in a wonderful growing area of Elkhorn. Near shopping, restaurants, schools, entertainment and easy & quick access to 204th Street. On top of everything, this home, including carpets, have been freshly professionally cleaned for your move! Also, the seller can accomadate a quick closing.
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $395,000
