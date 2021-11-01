4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $335,000

John Erickson, M: 402-917-3227, john.erickson@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - Updated 4-bedroom tri-level on a quiet cul-de-sac in Chapel Hill! Gorgeous dark oak hardwood floors throughout main level living areas. Totally remodeled kitchen w/ all new cabinetry, quartz countertops, tiled backsplash & stainless steel Kitchen Aid appliances. Main level laundry area w/ gorgeous updated 1/2 bathroom. Formal dining & living room w/ vaulted ceilings . Comfortable family room w/ fireplace off of kitchen area. Main 2nd level hall bathroom is updated w/ new vanity, tiled floor & tiled tub surround w/ new plumbing fixtures. Primary bedroom has a walk-in closet & an en-suite newly remodeled bathroom w/ tiled shower, glass shower door & sleek vanity. Basement has a finished rec room and a large unfinished storage area. Fully fenced backyard has a covered deck area, patio and hot tub! Roof & gutters replaced in 2019. Furnace replaced in 2019. 2-car attached garage spaces w/ extra storage and