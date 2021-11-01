John Erickson, M: 402-917-3227, john.erickson@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - Updated 4-bedroom tri-level on a quiet cul-de-sac in Chapel Hill! Gorgeous dark oak hardwood floors throughout main level living areas. Totally remodeled kitchen w/ all new cabinetry, quartz countertops, tiled backsplash & stainless steel Kitchen Aid appliances. Main level laundry area w/ gorgeous updated 1/2 bathroom. Formal dining & living room w/ vaulted ceilings . Comfortable family room w/ fireplace off of kitchen area. Main 2nd level hall bathroom is updated w/ new vanity, tiled floor & tiled tub surround w/ new plumbing fixtures. Primary bedroom has a walk-in closet & an en-suite newly remodeled bathroom w/ tiled shower, glass shower door & sleek vanity. Basement has a finished rec room and a large unfinished storage area. Fully fenced backyard has a covered deck area, patio and hot tub! Roof & gutters replaced in 2019. Furnace replaced in 2019. 2-car attached garage spaces w/ extra storage and
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $335,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAHOO – A Wahoo man will spend time in jail, on probation and on the sex offender registry for child abuse.
ASHLAND – Even though it’s almost eight months away, Fourth of July fireworks were being discussed by the Ashland City Council last week.
WAHOO – Wahoo is charging into the future.
- Updated
WAVERLY – For the first time in several years, Waverly Strength and Conditioning Coach Anthony Harms was not standing on the sidelines as the …
20-year-old Lincoln man to judge: 'I understand that I killed my best friend. I think about him every single day'
"This was undoubtedly a completely, reckless act, and it's truly tragic when good people do bad things," the judge said. "But there was a young man who lost his life here because of your recklessness."
- Updated
It took the scientists 14 years to find a way of extracting usable DNA from a piece of Sitting Bull's hair that was 5 to 6 centimeters long.
ASHLAND – The Ashland City Council may conduct a blight study of the Highway 6 corridor in an effort to boost economic development.
- Updated
WAHOO – During a pretrial hearing, a former librarian facing charges of theft waived her right to a speedy trial and asked for a continuance.
This postseason, the Raymond Central Softball Team faired well, with eight different players earning Capitol Conference Selections. They are K…
WAVERLY – Lancaster County 4-H honored Jamie Wood of Waverly with the November “Heart of 4-H Award” in recognition of outstanding volunteer service.