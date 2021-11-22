 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $225,000

Nic Luhrs, M: 402-980-0248, nic.luhrs@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Check out this amazing Valley home! Close to the big city, but small community feel and award winning DC West Schools. Large maintenance free deck on the front of the home welcomes you! Home has fresh paint and new carpet throughout. Big kitchen with a movable island, tons of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. Fully finished basement with a 4th bedroom and a 3/4 bath. Enjoy the lake view off the back! Right across the street from a park and ball fields, what more could you ask for? Small town living at it's best!

Police chief resigns
Wahoo

Police chief resigns

WAHOO – The police chief for Wahoo submitted his resignation on Nov. 11, effective immediately.

Original drawing comes to Wahoo
Wahoo

Original drawing comes to Wahoo

  • Updated

WAHOO – Denise Lawver loves estate sales. But she loves them even more when she can buy an original drawing by one of Wahoo’s Five Famous Sons…

