4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $225,000

Nic Luhrs, M: 402-980-0248, nic.luhrs@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Check out this amazing Valley home! Close to the big city, but small community feel and award winning DC West Schools. Large maintenance free deck on the front of the home welcomes you! Home has fresh paint and new carpet throughout. Big kitchen with a movable island, tons of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. Fully finished basement with a 4th bedroom and a 3/4 bath. Enjoy the lake view off the back! Right across the street from a park and ball fields, what more could you ask for? Small town living at it's best!