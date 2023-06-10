Stacey Reid, M: 402-707-9953, stacey.reid@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - Life is too short to not experience luxury every day & live the dream! This 1.5 story has been impeccably maintained w/the utmost attention to detail, perfect for the most discriminating buyer. Modern design elements will take your breath away. Upon entry the 2 story great room is sure to wow you & is open to the gorgeous kitchen. KIT features oversized island w/Miele appl, dbl oven, warming drawer, in-wall coffee & beautiful cabinetry. W/I butlers pantry is great storage w/ice & beverage refrigerator(s). Hearth RM overlooks sport court & is fantastic entertaining space & private office also on main. Upper level beds include private bath access & generous walk-in closets, bonus RM & separate laundry. The LL is wide open for entertaining w/wet bar, family RM area, rec area, separate pool wet bar RM w/garage door opening to pool. Indoor sport court (1386 sqft not included in fin sqft) w/garage door to pool &