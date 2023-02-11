John Miles, M: 402-598-0598, john@anewhome4you.com, https://www.anewhome4you.com - Don’t feel closed in by your neighbors! Check out the gated acreage lots in Privada that are not part of the SID so it has a low mill levy. Conveniently located on 204th & West Center Rd, you are close to everything, shopping, groceries, parks & lakes. Walk to Blue Sage Elementary (buyers need to confirm school assignments). This new home is currently under design to be built on this .67-acre lot. Let R&A Builders help you customize this plan for you. All details & finishes are subject to change until specifications are approved by both the buyer and the Builder - confirm with Listing agent. Photos are from similar homes.