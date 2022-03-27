The property is in the process of being surveyed and split from the farm. There will be approx. 4.6 acres more or less and will include the open air hay shed and quonset building. Property consists of several outbuilding and good fence lines. House has ABC siding and triple pane windows upstairs and double pane on main level and gutters. Also ABC windows in basement. New septic tank in January, 2022. New heat pump 2021. Advantium oven above cooktop. Home is all electric with electric heat pump and electric furnace.
4 Bedroom Home in Mead - $480,000
