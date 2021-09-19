Michelle Roy, M: 402-880-2122, michelle.roy@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Contract Pending remain on market for back up offers. Small town living only minutes from Omaha. This adorable 2-story home sits on a double-corner lot. Features hardwood floors through-out, updated kitchen, updated light fixtures on the main, 3/4 bath also located on the main floor with the laundry room. 4 bedrooms upstairs with large closets and a newly finished 3/4 bath. This home is perfect for the growing family. Schedule your showing today.
4 Bedroom Home in Mead - $210,000
