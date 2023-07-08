Rachel Skradski Luhrs, M: 402-650-4727, Rachel.skradski.luhrs@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Brand new 1.5 Story floor plan from Colony Custom Homes. This home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a 3 car garage. Walk inside to find soaring 2 story ceilings in both the entry way and great room. Open floor plan with primary suite on the main floor, featuring a large walk in closet and luxurious bathroom. Upstairs you will find 3 additional bedrooms with large walk in closets and a full bathroom plus spacious loft area. The lower level is left unfinished for your personal touch! Estimated completion is end of September. Located in one of Gretna’s hot new neighborhoods, Lincoln Ridge. Easy access to 204th and Highway 370.