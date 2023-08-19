Start your next chapter with Story Homes in Gretna’s newest neighborhood, Lincoln Ridge. Meet The Wesley! This home offers unparalleled craftsmanship and exceptional upgrades. With 4 beds, 3 baths, and 3 car garage you will have plenty of room to relax. Enjoy the open floor plan on the main floor with lots of natural light. The beautiful kitchen is the heart of this home with a large island, subway backsplash, quartz countertops, a hidden walk in pantry, and stainless steel appliances. The primary bedroom will be sure to impress with a large walk in closet and ensuite bath with double vanities, tile flooring, and a luxurious walk in shower. 3 additional bedrooms, a 2nd floor laundry, and a hall bath with a double vanity and separate toilet room means no morning delays. Gretna schools and quick access to shopping and the interstate makes this the perfect location to live!