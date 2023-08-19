Start your next chapter with Story Homes in Gretna’s newest neighborhood, Lincoln Ridge. Meet The Wesley! This home offers unparalleled craftsmanship and exceptional upgrades. With 4 beds, 3 baths, and 3 car garage you will have plenty of room to relax. Enjoy the open floor plan on the main floor with lots of natural light. The beautiful kitchen is the heart of this home with a large island, subway backsplash, quartz countertops, a hidden walk in pantry, and stainless steel appliances. The primary bedroom will be sure to impress with a large walk in closet and ensuite bath with double vanities, tile flooring, and a luxurious walk in shower. 3 additional bedrooms, a 2nd floor laundry, and a hall bath with a double vanity and separate toilet room means no morning delays. Gretna schools and quick access to shopping and the interstate makes this the perfect location to live!
4 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $500,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAHOO — A Weston man was charged last month with first-degree sexual assault of a Wahoo woman after more than a year of investigation. On July…
WAHOO — Jesus Zaragoza is best known around Wahoo as the man behind local eateries Acapulco Mexican Grill and JC’s Steakhouse, among an ever-e…
WAHOO — For Rich Davidson, home was on the road as much as it was rooftops.
Entering the 2023 season, the Bishop Neumann volleyball team has high hopes as they try to improve upon a 19-13 mark and subdistrict final los…
YUTAN — Change is in the air for the Yutan-Mead softball team coming into the 2023 season. A year removed from winning the Class C state title…