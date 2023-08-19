Welcome home to The Mackenzie in Gretna's newest neighborhood, Lincoln Ridge! The Mackenzie is the perfectly planned home that boasts 4 bedrooms with walk in closets, the primary has a ensuite bathroom with a huge dual vanity. The open main floor is perfect for entertaining or just relaxing. The large kitchen with a spacious dining area flow easily into the large great room. This home checks all the boxes, so come and check it out! Gretna’s strategic location between Lincoln and Omaha allows for endless options to shopping, plenty of dining options, nightlife, and seasonal entertainment. Call now for more information. Agent has equity.