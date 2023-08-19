Welcome home to The Mackenzie in Gretna's newest neighborhood, Lincoln Ridge! The Mackenzie is the perfectly planned home that boasts 4 bedrooms with walk in closets, the primary has a ensuite bathroom with a huge dual vanity. The open main floor is perfect for entertaining or just relaxing. The large kitchen with a spacious dining area flow easily into the large great room. This home checks all the boxes, so come and check it out! Gretna’s strategic location between Lincoln and Omaha allows for endless options to shopping, plenty of dining options, nightlife, and seasonal entertainment. Call now for more information. Agent has equity.
4 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $427,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAHOO — A Weston man was charged last month with first-degree sexual assault of a Wahoo woman after more than a year of investigation. On July…
WAHOO — Jesus Zaragoza is best known around Wahoo as the man behind local eateries Acapulco Mexican Grill and JC’s Steakhouse, among an ever-e…
WAHOO — For Rich Davidson, home was on the road as much as it was rooftops.
Entering the 2023 season, the Bishop Neumann volleyball team has high hopes as they try to improve upon a 19-13 mark and subdistrict final los…
YUTAN — Change is in the air for the Yutan-Mead softball team coming into the 2023 season. A year removed from winning the Class C state title…