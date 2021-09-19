4 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $310,000

Heidi Walz, M: 402-740-0146, heidiwalz08@gmail.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Open Sunday, Sept 19 from 12 - 2. Rare 2-story in Plum Creek. The yard will make you feel at home before you ever step inside. Beautifully landscaped to be low-maintenance, front and back. The back yard has 16x20 composite deck, a water feature and a shed. Two-story entryway is your intro to the main floor which features a well laid out kitchen with walk-in pantry, living room, 1/2 bath and office (or formal dining room or playroom). Upstairs has 4 bedrooms and LAUNDRY - - right where it should be! Large primary suite has 3/4 bath and walk-in closet. The basement has a family room, 3/4 bath, non-conforming bedroom (that makes 5!) or office / playroom and unfinished storage areas. AMA.