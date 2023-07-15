Amber Tkaczuk, M: 402-306-8642, amber@nebraskarealty.com, https://www.ambertrealty.com - Don’t wait to build your dream home when this pristine, custom, newly built home (< 2 years) across the street from Ritz Lake. You’ll love the location, with no rear neighbors for ultimate privacy. Two-level outdoor space offers plenty of room for al fresco entertaining. Interior design details include a dramatic two-story living room with fireplace and custom lighting, ground floor owner’s suite, au courant fixtures and finishes throughout. Open kitchen features Shaker-style cabinetry, seated bar, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy plenty of elbow room with 4 bedrooms, 4 baths and an attached 4-bay garage, featuring an extra range with gas hook-up & cabinetry for entertaining outdoors. All upper-level bedrooms have their own baths. Theater room is perfect for game days or movie nights. Second-floor laundry w/ additional hook-ups in basement if you prefer. Enjoy a low-maintena