Beautiful home on gorgeous private 130 acre lake. Home is located on spacious landscaped double lot on a private paved road. A total of 6 garage stalls for cars, boats and toys. Grand master suite with sitting area, deluxe bath and walk-in closet. Home features 2 fireplaces, grand master bedroom, a 2nd master bedroom, giant kitchen, great room, family room, 2 sun rooms, formal dining room, large multi-level brick patio, covered deck and workshop. Security cameras and security system. Unfinished walk out basement ready for your finishes. Large shore station. Energy efficient geo-thermal heat pump. Lake includes good fishing, swimming, pontoon boats allowed. Includes common area for 4-wheeling & access to river frontage. List agent related to seller
4 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $650,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
ASHLAND – A local pastor and father of three students at Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools made an impassioned plea to the Board of Education l…
ASHLAND – Recent pictures of vandalism at a local historic landmark brought several people to the Ashland City Council meeting to voice their …
- Updated
MEAD – No relatives of the Smith family still call Saunders County home.
WAVERLY – Waverly Theatre Company will be pushing the limits this year.
WAHOO – Technically, the Wahoo Senior Center isn’t old enough to qualify as a senior citizen yet, even by AARP standards.
WAHOO – The surroundings for the Saunders County Board of Supervisors meeting were a lot different from a normal meeting last week.
CERESCO – Ceresco and area residents won’t have to make dinner on Thursday nights for the next nine weeks thanks to 11-year Ceresco resident D…
GREENWOOD – A pickup slowing to turn into Greenwood on Highway 6 last Friday was struck by another vehicle, resulting in heavy damage to both …
WAVERLY – When people first suggested Joseph Haase’s son may be on the spectrum, he was frustrated.
WAHOO – After submitting a not guilty plea back in July, former librarian Lori Springer will have her pretrial hearing on Oct. 18 followed by …