 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $650,000

4 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $650,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $650,000

Beautiful home on gorgeous private 130 acre lake. Home is located on spacious landscaped double lot on a private paved road. A total of 6 garage stalls for cars, boats and toys. Grand master suite with sitting area, deluxe bath and walk-in closet. Home features 2 fireplaces, grand master bedroom, a 2nd master bedroom, giant kitchen, great room, family room, 2 sun rooms, formal dining room, large multi-level brick patio, covered deck and workshop. Security cameras and security system. Unfinished walk out basement ready for your finishes. Large shore station. Energy efficient geo-thermal heat pump. Lake includes good fishing, swimming, pontoon boats allowed. Includes common area for 4-wheeling & access to river frontage. List agent related to seller

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

County board visits SMC 

WAHOO – The surroundings for the Saunders County Board of Supervisors meeting were a lot different from a normal meeting last week. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics