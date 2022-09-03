Jan Anderson, M: 402-720-6402, jan@donpeterson.com, https://www.donpeterson.com - Contract Pending Better than new with all the bells and whistles! Professionally decorated and landscaped. This is a Brooks Hollow stunner, open and inviting custom built true ranch home. In the the lower level you will find a great sized family room with wet bar, exercise room, 4th bedroom, and full bathroom. Oversized 3 car garage, fenced back yard with large covered patio and so much more!
4 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $580,000
