Beautiful home on gorgeous private 130 acre lake. Home is located on spacious landscaped double lot on a private paved road. A total of 6 garage stalls for cars, boats and toys. Grand master suite with sitting area, deluxe bath and walk-in closet. Home features 2 fireplaces, grand master bedroom, a 2nd master bedroom, giant kitchen, great room, family room, 2 sun rooms, formal dining room, large multi-level brick patio, covered deck and workshop. Security cameras and security system. Unfinished walk out basement ready for your finishes. Large shore station. Energy efficient geo-thermal heat pump. Lake includes good fishing, swimming, pontoon boats allowed. Includes common area for 4-wheeling & access to river frontage. List agent related to seller
4 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $575,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAHOO – A Wahoo man will spend time in jail, on probation and on the sex offender registry for child abuse.
A three-judge panel will determine if convicted murderer Bailey Boswell will serve a life sentence or become the first woman sentenced to death in Nebraska history.
20-year-old Lincoln man to judge: 'I understand that I killed my best friend. I think about him every single day'
"This was undoubtedly a completely, reckless act, and it's truly tragic when good people do bad things," the judge said. "But there was a young man who lost his life here because of your recklessness."
Capt. John Vik said deputies found the 23-year-old's Dodge Ram on its side in an embankment about 50 yards east of 176th Street, near Bluff Road, just before 5 a.m. on Saturday.
- Updated
It took the scientists 14 years to find a way of extracting usable DNA from a piece of Sitting Bull's hair that was 5 to 6 centimeters long.
This postseason, the Raymond Central Softball Team faired well, with eight different players earning Capitol Conference Selections. They are K…
WAHOO – Wahoo is charging into the future.
- Updated
WAVERLY – For the first time in several years, Waverly Strength and Conditioning Coach Anthony Harms was not standing on the sidelines as the …
Candice Wooster, a Lincoln defense attorney, said attorneys are curious how the county attorney is deciding which cases are being dismissed. "And I think we are, as a community, trying to figure that out.”
WAVERLY – Lancaster County 4-H honored Jamie Wood of Waverly with the November “Heart of 4-H Award” in recognition of outstanding volunteer service.