 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
contributed

4 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $565,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $565,000

Jan Anderson, M: 402-720-6402, jan@donpeterson.com, https://www.donpeterson.com - Contract Pending with a 48 Hour First Right of Refusal. Better than new with all the bells and whistles! Professionally decorated and landscaped. This is a Brooks Hollow stunner, open and inviting custom built true ranch home. In the the lower level you will find a great sized family room with wet bar, exercise room, 4th bedroom, and full bathroom. Oversized 3 car garage, fenced back yard with large covered patio and so much more!

View More

This content was contributed by a user of the site. If you believe this content may be in violation of the terms of use, you may report it.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular