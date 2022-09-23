Jan Anderson, M: 402-720-6402, jan@donpeterson.com, https://www.donpeterson.com - Contract Pending with a 48 Hour First Right of Refusal. Better than new with all the bells and whistles! Professionally decorated and landscaped. This is a Brooks Hollow stunner, open and inviting custom built true ranch home. In the the lower level you will find a great sized family room with wet bar, exercise room, 4th bedroom, and full bathroom. Oversized 3 car garage, fenced back yard with large covered patio and so much more!
4 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $565,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nebraska athletics is set to sign a massive multimedia rights deal and begin the conversation of overhauling Memorial Stadium.
WAVERLY – Lilly Michel spent her first three years at Waverly High School preparing year-round for the NSAA state dance competition.
WAVERLY – Temperatures topped out in the mid-80s over Labor Day weekend, just warm enough to warrant a swim or an ice cream run to beat the heat.
According to a report, Nebraska has three coaches — including two in the Big 12 — high on its list of candidates to replace Scott Frost as head coach.
WAVERLY – Vinyl banners have hung at Wayne Park for several years, displaying a preliminary design for the proposed Waverly Aquatic Center. In…
FORT CALHOUN- After three straight losses, the Raymond Central volleyball team got back in the win column when they took on For Calhoun on Sep…
As the 55-year-old passed a slower-moving pickup on Nebraska 79, authorities allege he shot a pepper ball out of his passenger window, striking the truck and starting a pursuit.
The 22,000-square-foot store will open its doors at 10 a.m. at Nebraska Crossing in Gretna and offer three days' worth of grand opening events.
A week after former Nebraska coach Scott Frost was fired, Husker defensive coordinator Erik Chinander is out of a job, too.
“This would have been a big deal for a lot of farmers. And it would have been an even bigger deal for every property owner in Banner County,” said one landowner.